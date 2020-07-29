Years later, Checkers in Goose Creek finally opens its doors to the public

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A much-anticipated Checkers restaurant in Goose Creek is finally open to the public!

The fast food restaurant, which was built a few years ago, has been sitting empty along Red Bank Road, leaving many residents in the area baffled why the brand new location never opened to serve its classic burgers and fries.

Despite several attempts by News 2 to get answers from both Checkers corporate office and Berkeley County… the reason why it never opened remains unclear.

People who live in the area began buzzing on social media over the last few weeks as they noticed new activity at the once-abandoned restaurant.

The restaurant finally opened to hungry guests on Wednesday. A long line of cars could be seen on Red Bank Road throughout the afternoon with plenty of people eager to check it out.