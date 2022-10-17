GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek wants your help designing new banners for its Red Bank Road Arts Initiative.

Goose Creek is seeking talented and creative artists to design themed banners – using the color red – for the new project. The banners will be displayed along Red Bank Road.

“Banners should be a creative expression; there are no design restrictions except that the color red must be used. The design should be easy to view from distances,” the city explained.

Designs can be submitted online through November 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Chosen artists will also receive a $150 cash prize. The contest is open to everyone, not just city residents.

To learn more about the project and to submit your designs, please click here.