MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Berkeley Animal Center wants to help scorned lovers send a “special” message to their exes this Valentine’s Day.

For a donation of any amount, the shelter will write the name of your choice on a litter pan and let the cats take care of the rest on Feb. 14.

“We have had people asking us to do it again this year because they loved it last year, so we are doing it again,” animal center officials said.

All donations will go directly toward the animals to be used for medical expenses, foster supplies, spaying and neutering, off-site events, general care, and any other daily shelter needs.

To donate, visit the shelter’s page and write in your ex’s name under “Reason for Donation.”