BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man for attempting to steal a package from a person’s house.

The attempted theft happened on War Admiral Corner where investigators say Marvin Marshall took the package while driving through the neighborhood.

The homeowner would the come out of the house with a firearm and ordered Marshall to give the package back.

He would hold Marshall at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Marshall is charged with Petty Larceny.