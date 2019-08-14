Berkeley County School Board scores the Superintendent’s Performance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Ingram, learned his 2018-2019 school year performance scores on Monday night during a school board meeting.

Board members started scoring Dr. Eddie Ingram’s performance last month on a scale that goes from a lower score of developing to the highest score of distinguished.

The board has rated his overall goal-accomplishing, leadership, and management performance proficient.

“Overall there are four areas. One was accomplished and three were proficient, so the overall score for this year would be proficient,” Sally Wofford, BCSD Board Chair, said.

Based on the McRel Scoring method that was used, the proficient score is one category above developing but still two categories away from distinguished— the highest score he could have received.

“In my former state, where I spent 32 years, I probably did earn a few distinguished marks…but it is only my seventh year in South Carolina, so it takes time to build those relationships”, Dr. Eddie Ingram said.

Dr. Eddie Ingram says that this score means there is room for improvement.

“I think if we all focus on growth and do what’s best for kids in our district, then we can truly become a school district where everybody else wants to come work, wants to emulate, and wants to see what we are doing,” Dr. Eddie Ingram said.

The board members told Dr. Ingram that they would like to see growth in several areas including ensuring that schools have a clear mission and ensuring that the instructional needs of students from diverse groups are being met.

Dr. Eddie Ingram says that one of his goals for this school year is to increase personalized learning for students.