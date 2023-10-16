BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board is set to vote Monday on awarding construction contracts for two new schools in the county.

The district’s chief communications officer, Katie Tanner, said these projects were voted on last November as part of the penny sales tax. “Those projects were listed on the ballot for voters to vote on, and they supported the penny sales tax. This is the first phase of those projects,” she said.

Three projects will be decided on during Monday night’s meeting.

“Those projects are Nexton, a middle school, an elementary school in the Jedburg area, and a renovation project for Hanahan Middle School,” said Tanner.

The middle school in Nexton will be built near the intersection of Nexton Parkway in Midtown Avenue. The school will face Nexton Parkway and the elementary school in Jedburg will be built by the intersection of Cane Bay Boulevard and Black Tom Road, facing toward Black Tom Road.

“The district, obviously, is growing exponentially. Anybody who’s on the roads in Berkeley County sees the growth every day, and so our schools have been impacted by that growth. And this penny tax that the public supported will bring much-needed relief to our schools,” said Tanner.

The board plans to discuss the full cost of these schools on Monday night. The new schools could be opening as soon as about three years from now.

“We’re looking at like 2026 if everything goes perfectly. That’s assuming all permits get in place when they’re supposed to, we don’t have major weather issues- like we had the 1,000-year flood one year,” Tanner said.

The school board is meeting at Sedgefield Middle School. The main public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at six o’clock.