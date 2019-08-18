Berkeley County School District looking into demolishing some at risk buildings to save money

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There could be some school buildings around the Berkeley County School District that could be torn down this year.

Officials say several of their schools and buildings are past the point of repair.

Many of the structures at risk are vacant, but the district currently pays for maintaining, heating and cooling, and insuring them each year.

The district estimates demolishing these structures could save $600,000 per year, which would free up money to invest in students and employees.