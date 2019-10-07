Berkeley County schools in need of morning and afternoon crossing guards

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A shortage of crossing guards in Berkeley County means schools are having to get creative to make sure children are getting to and from school safely.

The intersection of Royal Road and Sangaree Parkway is one of several areas where the school district just does not have a crossing guard. So, one Lowcountry principal is stepping in to get the job done.

Early Monday morning, the sun wasn’t even peaking over the trees, but Sangaree Elementary principal Barbara Webber is out in the street helping kids cross the street in front of her school.

“Well, we were needing a crossing guard for the school year and so we’re just working on trying to find the right person at this time and just needing people to apply and interview them and find just the right people for the job,” she said.

Principal Webber has other people helping with her before and after school duties so that she can help make sure kids safely cross the road.

She said you have to stay on your toes.

“It’s pretty intense between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.,” she said, “There’s a lot of car traffic.”

She may not have signed up for crossing guard work, but she did sign up to help kids any way she can. Even in the middle of an interview.

“We have two traffic control officers- one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” she said.

A crossing guard was hit by a car at this particular intersection a few years ago. This crossing serves three schools, Sangaree Elementary, Sangaree Intermediate and Sangaree Middle School students, so drivers need to be very careful.

“Perfect person would be someone who likes the mornings, who just likes to greet children and wish them a good day,” she said. “I’m checking with them in the afternoon to see how they’re doing; we have multiple crowd crossing guards; they don’t have to be the same person every day.”

Since it is an $8.25 per hour job for one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, this will need to be more of a calling than a moneymaker for the right person.

Berkeley County schools need crossing guards at Bowen’s Corner, Daniel Island, Marrington, Sangaree and Westview Schools.

“We’re just looking for the right person to come and start the day with our kiddos and end the day with our kiddos.”

If you’re interested in being a crossing guard even for just a few days per week contact the school.