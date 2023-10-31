BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a car race in the Ridgeville area this past weekend.

When officers arrived, a BMW drove away, traveling approximately 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The BMW driver, Austin Kirkman, 24, allegedly increased speed after an attempted traffic stop by a deputy.

A Berkeley County officer successfully deployed stop-sticks, which deflated the vehicle’s tires and allowed officers to apprehend Kirkman successfully, deputies say.

Kirkman is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, and operating an Uninsured Motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation for no vehicle license display.