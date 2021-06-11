Berkeley County to reopen federal emergency rental assistance portal on Monday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will reopen the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program application next month.

The county received $6.89 million from the U.S. Treasury Department in March with approximately $5 million left to distribute.

Funding will be used to assist Berkeley County renters who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeowners are not eligible to receive funding.

An “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

• Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

• Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Individuals are encouraged to apply online at BerkeleyCountySC.gov. They can also call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. The hotline will be available 24/7. Leave a message and your call will be returned within 24 hours. Paper applications will be made available upon request.

The portal opens Monday, June 14th at 8:00 a.m.