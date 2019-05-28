Berkeley County wants to hear from you about the county’s new ‘transition area’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 3-thousand acres that used to be in Dorchester County are now a part of Berkeley County. This issue was resolved back in November by the South Carolina Geodetic Survey.



Tuesday night, Berkeley County wants to answer your questions about what they’re calling, the ‘transition area,’ which includes nearly 330 parcels.



Berkeley County mailed letters to those affected with details about the change. The letter included information about trash services, who maintains the roads and voting locations.



The letter breaks down some of the questions with answers like where children in the transition area will attend school. The county advises parents to contact Berkeley County School District, Dorchester District 4 or Dorchester District 2 to figure out a plan for your child.



Another question asks how people living in the transition area will pay their taxes. Going forward, those can do so at the County’s Administration Building or on their website. Berkely County Roads and Bridges will now maintain the roads in the transition area. And Representative Caldwell Pinckney will represent the area that is included within District 7.



As for utility services, those will stay the same. So will who you call in an emergency.



You must sign up if you want to speak at Tuesday night’s meeting prior to the meeting beginning. Tuesday nights meeting gets underway at six p.m. at the County Administration Building in Moncks Corner.