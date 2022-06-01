MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – “It just doesn’t feel real. It’s just crazy to think about,” Berkeley HS stating pitcher Cole Greer said.

A moment that will forever be etched in Berkeley High School baseball lore, still doesn’t feel real for the class five a champs.

“No, it’s unbelievable. I don’t know how to describe it,” said Berkeley starting left fielder Jackson Proctor.

Over 100 years in the making, with a little luck and hard work.

The stags finally found their way this season.

“It’s something that we’ve had a goal forever to do and I knew we would get close just not sure if we would ever completely get it done,” Berkeley head coach Landy Cox said.

A community that bleeds blue and gold, the Low Country’s home town is home to a baseball champion.

“I’ve heard from everybody. Everybody like you just walk out in public and everybody congratulates you,” Proctor said.

A school where generations of families have attended, have a moment that will last for generations to come.

“It’s something that when these guys are old men they’ll be able to tell there children and their grandchildren, that banner that hung up right there,” said Coach Cox.

These country boys didn’t just survive, they thrived in 2022.