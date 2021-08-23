Berkeley Preparatory Academy moves to remote learning due to rise in COVID cases

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Preparatory Academy announced late Sunday night it was temporarily moving to a remote learning format due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

School officials said they were taking all necessary precautions to keep students and staff safe as they navigate the virus and the Delta variant.

“Unfortunately, we have had some positive cases with our staff and students. In an effort to provide continuous learning, we will temporarily provide a mobile classroom experience for our students until we can return to in-person learning,” said Dr. William Roach in a video announcement.

Dr. Roach said they understand not all students have received an iPad yet, but the school has developed a plan to deliver packets to students so they can continue to work while the school finalizes its virtual learning approach.

He said their plan is to have packets available for pick-up beginning Wednesday, August 25th. “We will email out times. We are going to split some times up so that everyone doesn’t come at the same time,” said Dr. Roach.

Dr. Roach said the hope is to have all students “truly mobile” by the end of the month.

The school is also following deep cleaning protocols. They hope to have all students and staff back in the classrooms by Tuesday, September 7th.