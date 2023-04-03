Paul Runey has led BE to six state championships as head coach. (WCBD)

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 Sports has confirmed the 2023-24 school year will be the last for Bishop England’s Paul Runey as Athletics Director.

A post he has held since 1999.

Runey will stay on as the head coach of the girl’s basketball team.

After leading the Bishops to a state title appearance this past season, Runey is 22 wins shy of 800 for his career.

While Paul is staying on with BE, Stratford head coach Kelly McNeil is stepping down with the Knights.

McNeil led Stratford to new heights in the 2022-23 campaign, as the Knights reached the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Kelly had been the varsity head coach for the least eight seasons.