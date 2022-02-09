Best bars in Charleston to watch Super Bowl LVI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With many football fans tuning in to this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl from the comfort of their homes, other fans may want to take the fun to a local sports bar.

With bar food, beer, and big-screen TVs being a must, here’s a list of spots in the area to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

Downtown

Moe’s Crosstown Tavern

Located on Rutledge Avenue, Moe’s is known to have some of the best bar food, burgers, and beers in town. Also, lots of TVs to catch the game and never miss a moment…commercial.

Moe’s Crosstown Tavern is located at 714 Rutledge Avenue.

Local 616

The relaxed Local 616 pub would also be an ideal spot to watch the Super Bowl. With plenty of well-mixed cocktails, satisfying beers, and a nice back patio, this sports bar is a great spot to catch the action.

Local 616 is located at 616 Meeting Street.

Uptown Social

This popular two-level bar has dozens of TVs and a few projector screens to watch the Super Bowl. With tasty bar essentials, indoor and outdoor settings, and three bars, one wouldn’t be disappointed in watching the game at this well-known spot.

Uptown Social is located at 587 King Street.

1st Place

This classy sports bar on Upper King has TVs literally all around and favorite bar foods like chicken wings, loaded fries, and nachos. Another fun spot to watch the game and have a good time.

1st Place is located at 570 King Street.

Charleston Beer Works

Known as one of King Street’s classic sports bars, Charleston Beer Works offers the space and ideal environment for sports fans. The two-level bar has multiple bars, delicious wings, many beers on tap – all things perfect for the Super Bowl.

Bay Street Biergarten

Located on the east side of Downtown, sports fans can watch the game on the many TVs and projection screen at the Bay Street Biergarten. Feast on some huge pretzels and beer cheese along with a few satisfying pints.

Bay Street Biergarten is located at 549 East Bay Street.

West Ashley

Charleston Sports Pub

This West Ashley Bar is part of a local chain of sports pubs and features a relaxed vibe and enticing happy hour specials such as $2 domestic beers. Not to mention, the wings here are finger-licking good! Even if you’re not in the West Ashley area, you can still enjoy the Charleston Sports Pub fare at its other locations in Summerville, Goose Creek, and Mount Pleasant.

Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley is located at 1124 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

The Roost

For those who prefer a smaller setting, The Roost in West Ashley’s Avondale neighborhood offers a tight space to watch the game. This spot offers tasty wings, juicy burgers, and lots of other fried foods to fill your stomach while enjoying the game.

The Roost in West Ashley is located at 825 Savannah Highway.

Did we miss any places? Let us know!