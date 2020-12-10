Bethany United Methodist Church’s ‘The Living Christmas Story’ drive-thru, lives on

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – For the 25th year, ‘The Living Christmas Story’ will live on at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville. While canceled in 2019, the church told News 2 that it was the right year to welcome it back and kick off the Christmas season.

The Living Christmas Story uses real people from the Summerville community who have transformed to become the people of Bethlehem. Villagers, a blacksmith, the innkeeper, Herod`s Court, the marketplace and other scenes come alive as you drive through and experience the night that Christ was born for free.

Still presented as a drive-thru, like years prior, the Living Christmas Story may seem a little shorter than years before.

Seth Woolwine, the co-chair for the event, said they scaled back a few of their sets simply because of the amount of time it takes to put them together. Starting roughly a month ago, they began putting up the backdrops, but it wasn’t until this past week where they ‘put the pedal down’ for getting the set completed.

Despite this, the authenticity of feeling as if you’re in Bethlehem is still prominent. While the original story began over 2,000 years ago, it is still 2020, meaning pandemic-related precautions had to be made for all 150 volunteers on and behind the scene.

They will be wearing masks until their shift—I should say starts so they will be social distanced as well and then everybody behind the scenes will have a mask on as well. Seth Woolwine, Co-Chair Living Christmas Story

Another procedure that was put in place in the church’s costume room was to ensure the same clothing and accessories would not be shared until disinfected and washed.

As for those going through the drive-thru, this year’s event will not be utilizing a tram service. Rather, families and individuals will be in their own vehicles and will not be required to wear masks as long as they remain in their vehicles. For the safety of the volunteers, the church asks that all stay in their cars throughout the whole story.

The drive-thru will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th. On Saturday December 12th, hours will alter for longer hours from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30p.m. To find the line, you should enter off South Main street and follow the signage and volunteers directing traffic to the W. 3rd South Street entrance.