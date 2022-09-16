CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died after they were struck by a vehicle along Ashley River Road more than a week ago.

A bicyclist and vehicle were both traveling south on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m. on September 6th when the cyclist was struck by the vehicle and seriously injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for care but died early Friday morning, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified that person as 20-year-old Jonathan Colant of Charleston.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said no charges have been filed in this case.