Bicyclist killed in early morning crash at intersection of Rivers Ave. and Remount Rd.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash on Rivers Avenue.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road early Sunday around 12:11 a.m.

They say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was riding a bicycle.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene and was located later. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody in connection to the incident.

Police say the pedestrian died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

No other details were provided. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES