Bicyclist killed in early morning crash at intersection of Rivers Ave. and Remount Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash on Rivers Avenue.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road early Sunday around 12:11 a.m.

They say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was riding a bicycle.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene and was located later. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody in connection to the incident.

Police say the pedestrian died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

No other details were provided. The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.