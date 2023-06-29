Emergency crews respond to crash in the area of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenues. Photo courtesy Quintin Washington

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenues around 8:47 a.m. for a vehicle versus bicycle accident.

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said an adult female bicyclist died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say charges have not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by NCPD’s traffic fatality team, State Transport Police, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.