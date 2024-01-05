CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All eyes will be on South Carolina in the coming days as both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris make visits to the state with weeks to go until the presidential primary.

In her seventh visit to the Palmetto State, VP Harris will serve as keynote speaker at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Harris will deliver remarks on what the Biden Administration is doing to help working families and build an economy that works for everyone, according to the campaign.

President Biden will travel to Charleston on Monday where he’ll make a stop at Mother Emanuel, a historic AME church and the site of the June 2015 massacre where nine parishioners lost their lives in a racially motivated shooting during an evening Bible study.

This would mark Biden’s fourth visit to South Carolina since being elected president.

With the South Carolina Democratic Primary taking place in about a month, President Biden is expected to “lay out the stakes of this election for the nation,” according to the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Jay Parmley, executive director of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said the visits show a strong commitment to “move South Carolina first” and to invest in the state.

“I think it just goes to show the commitment the president, the vice president, made in urging the Democrat National Committee to move us first, is that they’re taking this seriously and they are going to be here,” said Parmley.

Parmley believes the visits show an opportunity for the pair to talk about their record as president and vice president while also talking about the future.

He also said President Biden and Vice President Harris could make trips to South Carolina “multiple times” as the primary draws near. “It’s an important testament the president and to the state of South Carolina and our Democrats that he’s that committed to us,” he added.

Biden will appear on the primary ballot along with Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

Supporters of President Biden can register to attend Monday’s event at Mother Emanuel online. Doors for the event will open at 10:00 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department is warning residents that traffic will be heavily impacted throughout the day, with both the president’s visit and the inauguration of mayor-elect William Cogswell happening on the same day.