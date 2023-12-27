FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all Bill Murray fans! Get ready to “freeze your bills off” during the 10th annual Bill Murray Look-a-like Polar Plunge happening New Year’s Day on Folly Beach.

Hundreds of people attend the Polar Plunge each year, many of whom come dressed as their favorite Bill Murray characters.

The contest will take place at 12:30 p.m., with the plunge happening beachside at the Tides Hotel beginning at 1:30 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to come in costume whether they participate in the contest or not.

For the contest, prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Best Overall Bill Murray

Best Girl

Best Guy

Best Team/Family

A $5 fee is required for each competition entry. You can register online by clicking here.