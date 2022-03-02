AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw is temporarily closed to all visitors after Avian influenza was detected in the Lowcountry.

The Avian Conservation Center/Birds of Prey said their facilities will be closed to the public until March 8 “as we elevate our biosecurity protocols to help ensure the health of the birds in our care,” the center said.

The first case of avian influenza to be detected in the United States since 2016 was confirmed in a wild duck harvested by a hunter in Colleton County back in January.

Additionally, officials said two herring gulls admitted to the Medical Clinic had neurologic symptoms and later died while on their care. “The gulls were transferred to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center for testing and were determined to have been infected with avian influenza.”

The virus is low risk to people but could be a serious threat to South Carolina’s poultry industry.

“We are happy to report that our current bird population is showing no clinical signs of avian influenza and we have strengthened biosecurity protocols to keep them safe from the threat of future infection,” the center said.

According to the Birds of Prey, the Avian Medical Clinic will continue to receive injured birds until a change in circumstances warrants a revision to that policy.

For those who have purchased tickets to visit the center, organizers will be in contact to reschedule visits.

You can read the center’s full announcement by clicking here.