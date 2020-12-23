‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ community event happening on Christmas Day with some changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Without Walls annual ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ Christmas Day event will take place this year, but not in its traditional setting.

The event usually takes place at the Citadel Stadium, but because of COVID-19, it will take place across five different neighborhoods.

With the help of volunteers, churches, and vendors, throwing a birthday party for Jesus is the organization’s way of giving back to the community. The celebration is focused on serving those who may not be able to serve themselves.

Volunteers will meet at a central location on Christmas Day at 9:00 a.m. where they will form teams to venture into neighborhoods to distribute Christmas cheer, gifts, food, blankets, bikes and more.

The organization still needs bikes and children’s gifts. To volunteer, visit birthdayparty4jesus.com or call/text 843-568-8962. You can drop off toys or gifts through Christmas Eve at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in West Ashley.