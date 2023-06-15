CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop Richard F. Norris, an elder of the South Carolina AME Edisto District, has passed away, according to family members. He was 81.
Bishop Norris was the 116th elected Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina and served the denomination when a gunman shot and killed nine people at Mother Emanuel in June 2015.
He joined President Barack Obama during services honoring the life of Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, which was held at the College of Charleston’s TD Arena. President Obama most notably began singing “Amazing Grace” during the service alongside Bishop Norris and other local church leaders.
Bishop Norris retired from active ministry in the AME church after serving the Seventh Episcopal District from 2012-2016.
Norris was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and later moved to Philadelphia where he graduated from West Philadelphia High School and later attended both Morris Brown College and Rutgers University.
According to an online biography, Norris attended the New Brunswick Theological Seminary and the New York Theological Seminary where he received a Doctor of Ministry degree.