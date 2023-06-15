Bishop Richard Norris appears beside President Barack Obama during services honoring the life of Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney in 2015.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bishop Richard F. Norris, an elder of the South Carolina AME Edisto District, has passed away, according to family members. He was 81.

Bishop Norris was the 116th elected Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina and served the denomination when a gunman shot and killed nine people at Mother Emanuel in June 2015.

He joined President Barack Obama during services honoring the life of Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, which was held at the College of Charleston’s TD Arena. President Obama most notably began singing “Amazing Grace” during the service alongside Bishop Norris and other local church leaders.

President Barack Obama is applauded by bishops of the Emanuel AME Church and others after speaking during services honoring the life of Reverend Clementa Pinckney, Friday, June 26, 2015, in Charleston, S.C., at the College of Charleston TD Arena. Pinckney was one of the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel AME Church last week in Charleston. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) FILE – In this June 26, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama sings “Amazing Grace” during services honoring the life of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, at the College of Charleston TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.. Pinckney was one of the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel AME Church last week in Charleston. The president is now staring down 11 months before his successor is chosen in an election shaping up to be a referendum on his leadership at home and abroad. He stirs deep anger among many Republicans, a constant reminder of his failure to make good on campaign promises to heal Washingtons divisiveness. But he remains popular among Democrats and foresees a role campaigning for his partys nominee in the general election. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Bishop Norris retired from active ministry in the AME church after serving the Seventh Episcopal District from 2012-2016.

Norris was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and later moved to Philadelphia where he graduated from West Philadelphia High School and later attended both Morris Brown College and Rutgers University.

According to an online biography, Norris attended the New Brunswick Theological Seminary and the New York Theological Seminary where he received a Doctor of Ministry degree.