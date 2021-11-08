Culture, music, fun celebrated at local Black Food Truck Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival will be happening in Charleston to celebrate a combination of food, culture, music and fun.

The event will take place Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Patriots Point Soccer Stadium located at 85 Patriots Point Rd. in Mt. Pleasant.

There will be face painting, live entertainment and food trucks available for all to enjoy.

Food trucks attending will include

A Peace of Soul

Bourbon Street

Chef TR

Sweetgrass

Bits N Bytes

Tailz 843

Daddy’s Girl

Chef Racks

For more information on the event and ticket purchases, visit the Black Food Truck Festival website.