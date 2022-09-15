LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is returning to the Exchange Park in Ladson this November.

The festival is described as the ultimate family reunion and is a celebration of Black-owned businesses and culture with food, music, vendors, and family-friendly activities and entertainment.

Organizers say the festival generated over $1 million when held in the spring, pulling about 15,000 people all around the Carolinas.

“We helped them generate awareness and future business; that’s what this festival is all about,” said founder Marcus Hammond. “Yes, we’re having a fun event, but we’re also elevating our local businesses and our community.”

Returning food trucks are Peace of Soul, Mr. B’s, Keoni’s, and Nothin’ But Chicken. Food trucks making a debut at the festival are Fab Sliders, Mother Smokin’ Good, Xperience Culture, and Heavenly Cheesecake.

The festival run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for general admission. VIP ticket holders can enter the festival earlier at 10:30 a.m.

Early-bird tickets are $20 and two-day tickets are $35. Tickets do not include the cost of food.

Tickets can be purchased here.