LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular food truck festival and live music will return to the Ladson Fairgrounds for a two-day event beginning Saturday.

The Black Food Truck Festival boasts more than 45 food trucks and live music while celebrating local Black businesses and culture April 22-23.

Organizers say the festival serves a greater mission of making an economic and social impact on the community “by showcasing and investing in Black-owned businesses.”

The weekend promises nonstop food, music, and fun for the entire family. There, you’ll find a kid’s play zone, an artisan marketplace, mobile bowling alley, lawn games, and more.

It all kicks off Friday with an opening night soiree held at The Wonderer on Meeting Street Road with a DJ and live music, small bites, and crafted cocktails.

Gates open each day from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders, and 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for VIP ticket holders.

Admission is $30 or you can purchase a two-day pass for $55. The price of your admission ticket does not include food. Parking and children 12 and under are free.

To purchase tickets or learn more, please click here.