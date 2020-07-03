Black Lives Matter rallies Friday and Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Black Lives Matter rally is happening both Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Saturday’s protest goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton Park in Downtown Charleston. The group plans to call for economic and criminal justice reform.

Hampton Park is home to the Denmark Vesey Freedom Monument. Vesey purchased his freedom and allegedly led a planned slave revolt. He was found guilty and executed.

Anyone attending the rally must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Another Black Lives Matter rally is happening today. It starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.