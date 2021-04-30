Black Restaurant Week, benefiting Lowcountry business owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For 6 years the “Black Restaurant Week Project” has been highlighting black owned restaurants across the country.

Local restaurants such as ChuckTown Seafood Café and The Rib Guy, are 2 of many restaurants highlighted. Founders say highlighting restaurants across the Lowcountry was their mission, after watching businesses affected from the pandemic.

“Being able to lift them up and show them these hidden gems that are in our neighborhoods and ensure that they continue to be the corner stones of the community,” says Derek Robinson, Co-Founder of Black Restaurant Week Project.

Owners across the lowcountry say they have been working around the clock to keep their business alive.

“I never closed one day because of the pandemic we just made adjustments and kept pushing and praying. That’s what got us this far,” says Kevin Greene, Owner of ChuckTown’s Seafood Café.

Having an opportunity with Black Restaurant Week has kept some of them open longer.

“There has been a lot of new customers that have came in and want to try out the food. I had some people even coming back the next day to get something,” says Guy Simmons, Owner of The Rib Guy.

Kevin Greene says he has had to make many adjustments along the way to accommodate to his customers.

“I have poured a whole lot of money into a drive thru to open that to survive, and that helped me out a lot as well,” he says.

Greene says getting state PPP loans and help from organizations like Black Restaurant Week, has helped him to keep his business growing.

“We are feeling a push from this week, and we are becoming busier now, as a result of that,” he says.

Restaurants say even though the week is coming to an end, they celebrate their culture every week of the year with “Black Food Friday’s.”