Black Violin returning to Charleston with “Impossible Tour” in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Black Violin will return to the Charleston Gaillard Center stage on February 11, 2022, performing their Grammy-nominated album Take the Stairs and other Billboard hits.

Black Violin is a creative duo that finds different ways to share their music with fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Music fans were able to watch the two safely perform through the live streaming platform StageIt.

The duo also hosted a free music education Masterclass Series on their YouTube channel for music lovers of all levels.

The group also owns a nonprofit organization ‘The Black Violin Foundation,’ dedicated to empowering youth by providing quality music programs that encouraging creativity; they were also featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021.

Black Violin plans to deliver fans an evening full of uplifting, inspiring, and genre-bending music.

Their album Take the Stairs can be streamed here.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 3 at 11 A.M. at gaillardcenter.org; Gaillard Center Members will receive presale access.