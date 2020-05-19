Blackbaud confirms staff reduction due to coronavirus pandemic

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Blackbaud has reduced a portion of its staff in the Lowcountry.

News 2 reached out to the software company after receiving emails from viewers about potential layoffs on Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said it acted quickly at the onset of the pandemic to implement important measures to support its workforce, serve customers and “preserve the powerful foundation of our company.”

Still, Blackbaud said the global impact of the pandemic has caused a need for them to reduce some of its workforce in order to preserve the long-term success of its mission to support the ‘social good community.’

“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting nearly every industry globally. At the onset of the pandemic, we acted quickly, implementing important measures to support our people, serve our customers and preserve the powerful foundation of our company. Despite those efforts, the impact of the pandemic on the global economy and our customers continues to evolve and remains uncertain. We have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce in order to preserve the long-term success of our mission to support the social good community.” Blackbaud

Blackbaud would not disclose numbers or specifics regarding impacted staff, however, officials said it was a small percentage of employees in terms of its global workforce.

Blackbaud’s headquarters are located in Charleston, SC.