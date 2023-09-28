JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – This season marks year 14 for James Island head coach Jamar Mckoy in coaching.

“I don’t think I was good enough to play in the NFL, but I still wanted to stay around the sport. So, this was the first avenue into getting into the sport was coaching,” said McKoy.

James Island tenth grader Ahnyia Jenkins is in year number one.

“My grandfather was a coach, my uncle used to play football, so I was like, I think I want to do this. It runs in the blood so why not,” Jenkins said,

A former student of Mckoy’s, Jenkins is still learning from him, now on his staff.

“She has great say so, great ideas. Sometimes she says things before I can get it out or another coach. And coaches will be like yea, that’s correct. So, it’s definitely not a charity case. She holds her own, and she pulls her own weight,” Coach McKoy stated.

In the male dominated sport, the players and coaches valuing Ahnyia’s opinions means a lot to her.

Jenkins has found her niche with the Trojans stable of running backs.

An assistant on the field, blazing her own trail.

“If a girl wants to coach, I want them to do it because they want to do, not just because, oh it looks cool she’s around boys. I want it to be oh I’m interested in drawing up plays, I’m interested in telling players what’s right and what’s wrong,” said Ahnyia.

With JI’s success the past year and a half, McKoy may not need much help.

But he is certainly glad to have Jenkins on his staff.

“She’s a blank sheet of paper but we’re definitely giving her ideas. And she knows what she wants to do. She knows her career path in life. We just want to help mold her be the best coach America has ever seen,” Jamar McKoy said.

While the immediate future is preparing The Island for Colleton County.

Ahnyia does have aspirations of helping another coach who’s also turned around a program or two, one Nick Saban.