CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A blood drive is scheduled for Friday as an urgent need for blood donations continues across South Carolina.

The Clementa C. Pinckney Senior Health Fair and Blood Drive will take place at the Shaw Community Center in Charleston on May 13.

Those attending can receive information and resources from professionals in the medical, nursing, healthcare and health insurance fields for the entire family.

Plus, the American Red Cross will be accepting blood donations during the event.

It takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 22 Mary Street in downtown Charleston.

For more information, please call 843-437-0055.