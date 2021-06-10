Blood drive to honor 9 Charleston firefighters killed in Sofa Superstore fire

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is hosting a memorial blood drive honoring the nine Charleston firefighters who died in the Sofa Superstore fire in 2007.

The firefighters were killed in June 2007 while battling a massive fire at the furniture store on Savannah Highway. “It was a devastating loss for the community, including firefighters and their volunteer partners supporting departments in surrounding areas,” the Red Cross said.

A former firefighter with the City of Goose Creek, Kim Morrell, was among those impacted by the tragedy – it happened while he was on duty and it inspired him to host the blood drive to commemorate the lives lot.

“They died doing their jobs. To honor them, I could not think of a better way than donating blood — the gift of life,” said Morrell. “Hosting this drive each year is a way for them to continue saving lives.”

The American Red Cross and Walmart Supercenter in Goose Creek are partnering for the 14th annual Memorial Blood Drive on Friday, June 18, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave in Goose Creek.