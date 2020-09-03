Blood Pressure Control and Healthy Heating Habits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Heart Association is working with local AME churches to raise awareness for blood pressure control and health eating habits.

Katie Schumacher with the American Heart Association said it can be difficult to notice someone with high blood pressure, because often there are no symptoms. That is why it’s known as the “silent killer.”

Compared to other groups, African Americans are 40% more likely to have high blood pressure. That is why the AHA is working with AME churches to spread for the awareness campaign.

Schumacher said it’s important to know your family history, exercise, maintain a healthy weight and most importantly know your numbers

She said encouraging community members to know their numbers can help ensure those with high blood pressure can control it and reduce their risk of heart disease or stroke.

Myra Haney-Singleton with AME Churches said its important to provide the tools and resources to educate the community.

We know, now more than ever, health and wellness is important and eating healthy plays a key role in managing blood pressure,” said Haney-Singleton.

