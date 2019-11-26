Blue Angels visit Charleston ahead of 2020 Air and Space Expo

Live Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blue Angels made a visit to the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

They visited Joint Base Charleston in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 Air and Space Expo.

During the visit, they discussed the Blue Angels performance requirements and expectations.

“There’s a lot of planning goes into it and a lot of practice. The team is back home in Pensacola right now practicing for the 2020 season and in January we’ll head out to El Centro, California for 10 weeks, flying three times a day, six days a week for 10 weeks.”

Adam Kerrick, Events Coordinator, Blue Angels

Joint Base Charleston will host the Blue Angels as the headline performance April 18 through April 19.

