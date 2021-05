BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash is causing delays on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 201 in Berkeley County.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say it’s due to a collision between a truck and vehicle towing a boat.

The boat was pulled into the roadway. They say debris is still blocking one lane of traffic.

Tow trucks are on scene. Motorists are asked to drive with caution.