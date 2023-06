WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A boater spotted a fire at a house on Wadmalaw Island Tuesday morning and took action.

According to St. John’s Fire District, crews were dispatched to a structure fire along Grace Chapel Road at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A boater passing by noticed a fire and called 911.

STJFD firefighters arrived and contained the fire to a deck.

Reports say the home was under construction.

No injuries were reported.

The STJFD Fire Marshal Division is investigating.