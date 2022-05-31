MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boaters were rescued after their vessel began to take on water Monday afternoon near the entrance to Charleston Harbor.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Team responded to the boaters and were able to get them safely to the Shem Creek Boat Landing from Buoy 17 at the Jetties.

“These officers, who work on our police boat in addition to their regular duty assignments, have been out on the water for the past three days patrolling and helping wherever needed,” said officials with Mount Pleasant PD.

It is unclear what caused the boat to take on water.

SC Dept. of Natural Resources, Coastguard, North Charleston PD and the Charleston Fire Dept. also responded to the call for assistance.