Bob Dylan to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this spring

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musician Bob Dylan will make his way to North Charleston as part of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Way’s” tour.

The longtime singer-songwriter announced spring touring dates this week, which includes a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 27th.

Dylan has been on tour since last year after previously pausing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the North Charleston stop will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. Prices range from $126.50 to $66.50 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

He will also make tour stops in Columbia, Savannah, and Charlotte.