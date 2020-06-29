Body of missing boater recovered on sandbar near Sullivan’s Island over the weekend

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a body that was recovered near Sullivan’s Island over the weekend belonged to a boater who went missing Thursday night.

The Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies began searching the waterway late Thursday night after a boater entered the waterway and did not resurface.

A friend who was with him went into the water to assist him back to the boat, but was not able to retrieve him.

The man’s body was recovered by Sullivan’s Island Fire Rescue around 9:30 a.m. on a sandbar off Sullivan’s Island.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the incident.