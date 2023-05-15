DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a swimmer who went missing Sunday afternoon in the Edisto River was recovered on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the male, who is approximately 18 years old, was out swimming with friends in the middle of the river on Mother’s Day when someone saw him go under.

Emergency crews began searching near Givhans Ferry State Park around 3:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

Multiple agencies aided in the search throughout the evening, but nightfall and approaching storms forced crews to stop for the night as a safety precaution.

The search resumed early Monday morning and the body was recovered around noon thanks to side scanning sonar, which was brought in from Colleton County Fire Rescue.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office will identify the man when appropriate.