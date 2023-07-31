SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing in the water off Sullivan’s Island over the weekend.

Elijah Giddiens, 23, went missing shortly after emergency crews received a call regarding a swimmer in distress around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the man was last seen near red buoy 2 off Station 13.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal announced Monday afternoon that Giddiens’ body had been recovered in Shem Creek by the U.S. Coast Guard earlier in the day.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is investigating.