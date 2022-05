NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Police say a body was recovered from a lake Sunday evening in North Charleston.

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a townhome community off Lake Palmetto Lane around 7:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found in the water.

“At this point there were not obvious signs of foul play,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for North Charleston PD.

NCPD detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.