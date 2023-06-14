NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP)- A new defect on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner planes could slow delivery of the aircraft from the North Charleston production plant, according to the company.

Boeing said last week that deliveries of the aircraft have been delayed due to the manufacturing issue, the latest in a string of setbacks affecting the two-aisle jet.

“We are inspecting 787s in our inventory for a nonconforming condition related to a fitting on the horizontal stabilizer,” Boeing South Carolina spokesperson Libba Holland told News 2. “Airplanes found to have a nonconforming condition will be reworked prior to ticket and delivery.”

The company said it is inspecting fittings on part of the tail called the horizontal stabilizer “for a nonconforming condition.” The inspections and repairs will affect near-term deliveries but won’t alter the company’s forecast of deliveries for the full year. Boeing did not say how many planes are affected by the new defect.

Boeing said the flaw in the tail is not a safety issue and planes already in airline fleets can keep flying.

“While the inspections and required rework will affect timing of near-term 787 deliveries, at this time we do not expect that this issue will our full-year guidance regarding 787 deliveries,” Holland said. “This is not an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet may continue to operate.”

The 787 and the 737 Max have both been plagued by production defects that have sporadically held up deliveries and left airlines without planes that they expected to have for the peak summer season.

In April, Boeing found a problem with fittings on Max jets where the fuselage meets the vertical section of the tail.

A month before that, deliveries of the 787 were stopped while federal regulators looked over documentation of work that was done on new planes. Shipments of 787s have been stopped several times in the past three years because of production issues.

The delays hurt Boeing because buyers usually pay a large part of the purchase price on delivery.

Holland added that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing customers have been notified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.