Boeing aircraft to deliver thousands of personal protective equipment Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Dreamlifter Aircraft filled with personal protective gear for the Medical University of South Carolina will arrive at Boeing’s facility in North Charleston on Monday.

The plans are carrying more than 150,000 pieces of personal equipment, from eye goggles to face shields, which will go straight to the healthcare professionals at MUSC to ramp up COVID-19 outreach efforts.

This includes diagnostic and antibody resting across the state.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Tim Scott, Representative Joe Cunningham are just some of the local and state election officials that will be at Monday’s delivery in North Charleston.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he will not be there, but an earlier statement regarding personal protective equipment from another country still stands:

“Coronavirus has been a painful wakeup call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that South Carolina leads the way when it comes to getting the medical supply chain out of China,” he said.

The Dreamlifter’s are expected to land with the personal protective equipment around 12:30 p.m. This will be Boeing’s fourth COVID-19 related cargo transport mission on a company-owned aircraft.

News 2 will carry that coverage live on-air and online at counton2.com.