CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Boeing Company is continuing its investment in local STEM education children with a $150,000 grant to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

“Boeing has been an enterprising partner of CML for the past five years, and we are so grateful

for the continued relationship,” said Nichole Myles, CML Executive Director. “Both organizations

understand the impact of early STEM education on our economy and the success of our

communities. We are honored that Boeing recognizes and supports CML’s commitment to

equity in STEM opportunities for young scholars.”

The grant funding will support the museum’s Mobile STEM program which provides educational opportunities for students in the Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties. The mobile unit called the “Pop Up Tinker Shop” travels to schools to engage students aged 2-10 in hands-on, learn-through-play activities.

“Since COVID-19 eliminated school field trips, we weren’t able to reach students through

traditional, on-site programs,” Jennifer Sanders, CML Director of Education said. “While we had

already been working on the mobile unit, COVID-19 instilled a sense of urgency to reach these

schools who were struggling with engagement. It also allowed us to offer a little relief to

teachers who were still trying to meet core curriculum standards.”

With Boeing’s investment, the mobile unit is expected to reach more than 4,500 students in Tri-county schools and more than 500 students in Colleton County elementary schools.

“Boeing has allowed us to bring programs to Colleton County for the first time,” Sanders added.

“This funding enables CML to reach audiences at a significant distance from the museum. And

we know that in this climate, rural communities need supplemental education opportunities now

more than ever.”

The latest grant is just another step in Boeing’s continued commitment to the Children’s Museum. In March 2021, the Boeing BrightLab opened which allows children the opportunity to explore the field of engineering through a variety of tools and technology. The Air Air Everywhere display also opened in March 2021 and features the use of air in everyday life, from suspending lightweight spheres in the air to flying paper airplanes.

Credit: Boeing

Earlier this month, Boeing donated a large-scale 787 Dreamliner model which will hang above the paper airplane display.

“Boeing is proud to partner with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry to help young learners gain early exposure to STEM concepts,” Lindsay Leonard, senior director of National Strategy and Engagement and Government Operations at Boeing South Carolina said. “Through learning programs like these, we have the ability to spark curiosity and interest in STEM at an early age, which will provide the right foundation for exploring future STEM-based careers. A focus on safety is embedded in every step of each activity; developing this mindset early on is imperative for a future in aerospace.”

Boeing has invested a total of $650,000 in the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.