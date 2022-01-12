Boeing, Community Resource Center announce partnership to provide food to communities in need, food distribution to follow

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Company and Community Resource Center will announce details of their partnership to help provide nutritious food, hygiene products and other supplies to communities in need.

The Community Resource Center has helped thousands across the tri-county area by providing access to food and essentials to vulnerable communities.

This partnership with Boeing will help reach thousands more.

The announcement will take place at the North Charleston Community Resource Center Wednesday, January 12.

There will also be a good and supply distribution event following the announcement.

The distribution will take place immediately after the announcement beginning at 2:30 p.m.