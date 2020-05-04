Boeing employees return to work at North Charleston plant as 787 operations resume

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Workers at Boeing South Carolina are preparing for their first shifts back at work after the plant in North Charleston shut down operations because of the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Third shift workers reported back to work Sunday night, first and second shift workers will return to the job site on Monday.

Boeing South Carolina said personal protective equipment is readily available and said they have also increased safety measures, including pressure washing restrooms and adding hand sanitizer stations.

They also installed visual cues to reinforce physical distancing practices in conference rooms, cafes and other community spaces.

The company is also encouraging returning workers to wear face masks and will have voluntary temperature screening stations that use no-touch thermal scanners available.