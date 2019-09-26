Boeing North Charleston to produce eight 787-10 Dreamliner Jets for Air New Zealand

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing workers in North Charleston will soon produce eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes for Air New Zealand.

The deal, which was first announced in May and finalized on Thursday, includes options to increase the number of aircraft from eight up to 20, and includes substitution rights that allow a switch from the larger 787-10 to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models for future fleet and network flexibility, according to Boeing.

The airplanes are valued at $2.7 billion at list prices.

“This is an exciting decision for our business and our customers as we deliver on our commitment to grow our business sustainably,” said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon. “With the 787-10 offering around 15 percent more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9, this investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens up new opportunities to grow.”

The carrier, recognized for its long-range flights and global network, will integrate the largest Dreamliner model into its world-class fleet of 787-9 and 777 airplanes from 2022 to strategically grow its business.